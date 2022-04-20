Moderate Intensity Quake Hits HP, J&K, No Casualty

A moderate intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh and Jammu on Sunday.

According to Shimla Met Office Director Manmohan Singh, the earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred at 0530hours.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude of 32.9 degrees North, longitude 76.1 of East and depth 10 kilometres, in Chamba district.

No loss of lives and property reported so far.

Another earthquake of 4.9 magnitude was also experienced at 0804hours in Jammu & Kashmir and Chamba Border of Himachal Pradesh.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude of 33.0 degrees North, longitude 76.1 degrees East and depth of 10 kilometres