Moderate earthquake hits Delhi, Haryana

New Delhi: A medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter Scale shook the national capital and neighbouring Haryana in the wee hours today.





According to the National Center for Seismology, a unit of Ministry of Earth Sciences, the mild tremor hit Delhi at around 4.30 am and was epicentred near Delhi-Haryana border. The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres, it said.

There was no immediate loss of life and property reported from anywhere in the city.Many people tweeted about the earthquake despite the tremor hitting early in the morning.





An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Punjab's Jalandhar district yesterday. The quake had a depth of 13 kilometres.





PTI



