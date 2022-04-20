Model killed herself after learning 'parents' were her aunt and uncle

Nadia Menaz took her own life�five months after taking out a 'forced marriage protection order'

A model killed herself�due to depression partly caused by the discovery that the�man and woman she believed were her parents�were actually her aunt and uncle, a coroner has ruled. Heywood�Coroner�s Court in Greater Manchester also�heard�Nadia Menaz's�mental state had been affected by�fears�she would be forced to get married by her family. The 24-year-old�had been married in an Islamic ceremony in 2011, which was not�recognised�by English law, but the couple she believed were her�parents did not approve of her husband. In December 2014, she�took�out a forced marriage protection order against her "parents" and three of her siblings to prevent them forcing her to get married to a different man. Five months after obtaining the order, she texted�the�husband she married in 2011, Umar Rasool, to say�she was going to hang herself. He found her dead�when he returned from work to their Oldham�home later�that day.

The inquest also heard she had�allegedly been�assaulted by her brother, which had made her scared to leave the house, the Mail Online reports. Greater Manchester Police Detective Sergeant Rachel Eaton told the court: "Her brother had been charged and the case was due at court, however the charges were dropped following Miss Menaz's death." The court�heard how the mother of one had previously attempted suicide and had been receiving psychiatric treatment at Royal Oldham Hospital. A pathologist�concluded that wounds on her neck appeared to be self-inflicted and the coroner said there was no evidence of "third-party involvement". According to the Manchester Evening News, Ms Menaz was a former army cadet and had wanted to join the police as a child. She left home at 16 and worked as a model, wedding planner and flower arranger.

Coroner Simon Nelson said: "Sadly Nadia had difficulties related to the traumatic events of her childhood. She said the people who she believed were her parents were her aunt and uncle. "She was clearly a beautiful young lady and I am so sorry that the evidence in my view has unequivocally pointed to the scenario of deliberate self harm in this instance. "She took her own life while suffering from a depressive illness.�

�Caroline Mortimer / The Independent