Mock Drill In UP Assy On Eve Of Presidential Polls

Lucknow: With security personnel in Uttar Pradesh getting into panic mode following the detection of explosive inside the state Assembly, the Anti-Terrorist Squad(ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police, probing the case, today conducted a mock drill jointly with other security agencies to prevent any security breach at the country's largest Assembly during tomorrow's Presidential polls. Despite passage of over 72 hours after the incident, the security personal were yet to get any clue on the motive behind the incident. Meanwhile, UP government has formally sent an official letter to the Centre for a NIA investigation into the case. The letter for a NIA probe is attached with the copy of the FIR and other relevant documents. The Presidential polls are to be held in the Assembly premises from 1000 to 1700 hrs tomorrow. Inspector General of Police (IG) ATS Aseem Arun said here today that investigation was underway to locate the person who kept by the explosive. He said during the mock drill today, first the employees and sleuths participating in it would be briefed and after that emergency would be announced. Later the officials would sit for briefing to find out the lapses. " Every agency during the mock drill has appointed their own observer to monitor the response besides outside observers was also deployed for an impartial monitoring," Mr Arun said. Later, a full report would be prepared and then it will be submitted to the government for proper action on the lapses. Mr Arun also confirmed that SP MLA Manoj Pandey had been questioned yesterday by the ATS and tomorrow another SP MLA Anil Dohre to be questioned. The explosive PETN was found under the chair of SP MLA Manoj Pandey and Anil Dohre is said to be sitting beside him on July 12 last. Yesterday the ATS sleuths interrogated the officials and the employees of the assembly and recorded their statements. "A total of 15 assembly officials and employees were questioned which includes one assistant marshal, four engineers, two security guards who were in the dog squad, one AC operator and seven fourth class employees,"the IG said. The security personnel also checked 23 camera recordings which includes 12 in the assembly premises, 6 inside the house, two at the gates of entry and exit of ruling and opposition members and three cameras of Doordarshan , who telecast the proceedings live. Several Senior police officials are involved in the investigation headed by a SP rank officer Umesh Kumar Srivastava and DSP Prabharar Choudhury. Mr Arun said on the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the security system in the assembly permises have been stepped up. However, during the checking of seats inside the assembly the security personnel found several empty packets of 'gutka' and tobacco besides other things which had been sent for forsenic test. UNI