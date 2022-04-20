Mobiles, tablets account for 22% transactions: Study

New Delhi: Online shoppers are increasingly using smart devices to shop online with mobile phones and tablets accounting for 22 per cent of the transactions, a study has said. "Mobile and tablets account for 32 per cent of visits and 22 per cent of transactions on the website and the average order value through mobiles and tablets are at par with the desktop channels," the study by fashion and lifestyle brand American Swan said. The study is based on online and fashion trends at the brand's website for 2014. As per the trends, more females opting for these smart devices. American Swan Lifestyle Company, founded in April, 2012, has received Rs 40 crore in funding from Four Cross Media in January 2013 and has recorded gross merchandise value (GMV) of USD 20 million. American Swan brand has opted for a pure play online business model and as a merchandise is also retailed across major online shopping sites like Myntra, Jabong, Flipkart, Snapdeal, etc. PTI