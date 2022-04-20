Mobile Van Provides Onions, Potatoes At Lesser Rate In Lucknow

Lucknow: With an aim to provide potatoes and onions to customers at rate less than market price, Uttar Pradesh Government started a mobile van in Lucknow on October 31. Initiative will also help farmers get appropriate price for their produce. The initiative is being carried out by State Horticultural Co-Operative Marketing Federation (HOFED). "We purchase directly from farmers and make it available to customers. Potato being sold at Rupees 38 per kilogram. A grade onion at Rupees 60 per kilogram and B grade onion at Rupees 45 per kilogram," said a horticulture official, RK Tomar. —ANI