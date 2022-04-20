Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir following encounter of Burhan Wani

Srinagar: Authorities on Saturday suspended mobile internet services in Kashmir Valley to check spreading of rumours by anti-social elements following the killing of Jammu and Kashmir's most wanted guerrilla Burhan Wani by the security forces. Besides, the authorities also imposed restriction in the entire district of Pulwama and in the towns of Ananatnag, Shopian, Pulgam and Sopore, officials said in Srinagar. An Army Jawan takes position towards the site where most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Burhan Wani along with his two associates were killed during an encounter. Situation remains tense in Kashmir following Wani's killing PTI In Srinagar, restrictions have been imposed in areas falling under seven police stations which include Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M.R. Gunj, Safakadal, Maisuma, Kralkhud. All school board exams scheduled for the day have been postponed. Train services from Baramulla in Kashmir region to Banihal town in Jammu have also been suspended. Wani, along with two associates, were gunned down by the security forces on Friday. His burial could not take place on Friday as authorities feared a law and order situation. Scores of people using different mode of conveyance tried to reach the area of gunfight in south Kashmir's Kokernag area and Tral town, to which Wani belonged. Meanwhile, the separatists including the hardline Syed Ali Geelani, moderate Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Asiya Andrabi, the radical chief of women's separatist outfit, have called for a valley-wide shutdown to protest Wani's killing.