Mobile BSF Exhibition On Its Role In 1971 War Starts Journey From Kolkata

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Since its inception in 1965, the Border Security Force (BSF) has emerged as a strong border guarding force. The BSF got a chance to show its indomitable courage in the Indo-Pak war of 1971, also known as the Liberation War, resulting in the birth of Bangladesh.

In the context of 50 years of Bangladesh’s liberation and victory over Pakistan and the incomparable contribution of BSF in the victory, various programmes were organized by the South Bengal Frontier such as cultural programs, photo exhibition, arms exhibition, documentaries and short movies. The border guarding force celebrated its Raising Day on December 1. BSF South Bengal Frontier too celebrated the day with the Swarnjayanti Shaurya Pradarshani Yatra, flagged off on Friday at 11am in the presence of YB Khurania, additional director general, special DG (Eastern Command) and Toufique Hasan, deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh and other dignitaries from South Bengal Frontier. The yatra (journey) will be attended by local government officials and people from border areas as the exhibition moves along towards Assam.

Under the year-long programmes, the public was told about the incomparable contribution of India and BSF in the Liberation War of 1971. In this sequence, South Bengal Frontier is organizing Swarnjayanti Shaurya Pradarshani Yatra, which started from South Bengal Frontier, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata on Friday and will conclude at Frontier Headquarters, Guwahati on December 20. The journey will be completed in 18 days, covering approximately 1,200 km through the state of West Bengal to Guwahati Frontier in Assam.

The purpose of this Swarnjayanti Shaurya Pradarshani Yatra is to make the public aware of the 50 years of Bangladesh’s liberation and victory over Pakistan and the incomparable contribution of BSF in the war. Border Security Force is determined to make this Swarnjayanti Shaurya Pradarshani Yatra a success.