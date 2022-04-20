Mobikwik wallet service to soon be live at 391 toll plazas

New Delhi: Leading mobile wallet MobiKwik has announced that its wallet service will soon be live at 391 toll plazas in India.





The company has received an approval from NHAI to enable commuters across all toll plazas in the country pay cashless through its mobile wallet to avoid traffic congestion due to cash crunch.





"We appreciate NHAI`s support in making wallet payments ubiquitous in India.





Commuters across the country can soon pay cashless at all toll plazas using their MobiKwik wallet.





We have taken this step in the wake of demonetization, to avoid congestion at highways, owing to the ill effects of cash crunch," said Co-founder MobiKwik, Bipin Preet Singh.





Post demonetization, NHAI has announced no charge at all toll plazas in India till Dec 2, 2016. However, the scarcity of physical cash is expected to impact the smooth traffic at tolls after this date, given that masses are still struggling to procure cash.





To solve this issue, MobiKwik has been roped in to digitize toll plazas in India.





In times of note ban paralyzing payments for the country, MobiKwik has taken many initiatives to ease the common man`s life.





The company was the first in the financial sector in India, to announce FREE bank transfers that motivated millions of sellers and buyers to transact cashless.





Users can pay at toll plazas with MobiKwik by opening their MobiKwik app, scanning the QR code.





Upon scanning of the code, MobiKwik app will show the name of the toll plaza along with the lane number.





After that, enter the amount communicated by the toll operator, enter the vehicle number and press pay.









ANI