Mob Vandalises Man's House For Abducting Tribal Girl In Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi: A nine-year-old tribal girl was allegedly abducted by a scrap dealer in Naugaon area and after her recovery, a mob vandalised the shop and house of the accused and set afire the vehicles owned by other scrap dealers living in the locality, officials said today.

The girl on Thursday went out to buy colours for Holi but did not return home prompting her family to lodge a missing complaint, Purola SDM Puran Singh Rana said. Yesterday, when children were playing Holi, they heard a girl crying for help. They informed the elders and the missing girl was found locked in a bathroom, he said. The girl was rescued and the accused arrested. Marks of rope were found on the girl's neck suggesting that she was tortured, the SDM said. A mob of youths then vandalised the shop and residence of the accused and set ablaze a car and two motorcycles parked outside the homes of the scrap dealers living in the area, the SDM said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Rana said. A case has also been registered against those who vandalised the shop and house of the accused, he said. The situation is still tense but under control with substantial deployment of security personnel in the area, the SDM said.