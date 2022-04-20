Mob Attack Delhi Police Team In Bareilly Over 'Baccha Chor' Rumour, Toll In Mob Lynching In UP At 3

Lucknow: Even as Delhi Police team got the taste of rumours of 'Baccha Chor' when it was allegedly thrashed by a mob in Bareilly on Thursday, the death toll in the mob lynching in Uttar Pradesh has touched three.

According to reports, the team was at Bhura village under Bhojipura police station for delivering a summon in connection with a dowry case.

Police sources here said a police team of north-east Delhi's welcome police station area , who were in plain clothes and were travelling in a vehicle, were attacked by the people after there was a rumour about baccha chor or child lifter gang were in their village.

"The Delhi policemen were severely thrashed and were rescued by the Bhojipura police after they were informed about the incident," sources said.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the mob lynching rose to three, with one each deaths reported from Amroha, Sambhal and Meerut respectively. Police have so far registered 32 cases of mob violence on the rumour of child lifter gang and 106 people have been arrested so far. UNI