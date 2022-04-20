MNCs In Scanner

MNCs doing businesses in India presently are minutest scanner due to their concealing repertoire of taxes amounting to tens of crores. In what is being widely discussed within the precincts of the Union Finance Ministry in the North Block at the Raisina Hill as "Open Theft" and "Concealment of Taxes" by the MNCs offices of all hues therein presently are deeply enervating on devising 100% foolproof ways to prevent them from doing so and pay due taxes to the country's exchequer according to its rules and regulations.

Presently their calculations reveal, the country is losing so much money due to the MNCs that if the same is duly accounted for will substantially contribute to realisation of Prime MInister Narendra Modi's ambitious $ 5 Trillion economy in 2024.

Unperturbed, MNCs of course follow their current practices relentlessly caring two hoots for the country's rules etc and evince "Right Is Might", why only they know. MNCs confide, they do so every where in the world wherever their businesses are existent.

They strictly follow "No Income Tax + No Capital Gains Tax + No Wealth Tax = Popular Tax Haven/s utilisation to the fullest. The latter safely keep their deposits secret with none knowing except the havens and the MNCs.

Popular tax havens are : Andorra, The Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, the Channel Islands, the British Virginia Islands, the Cook Islands, the Island of Jersey, Hongkong, the Isle of Man, Mauritius, Lichtenstein, Monaco, Panama, St. Kitts.

A tax haven is generally an offshore country that offers foreign individuals and businesses no tax liability. Tax havens also share no financial information with foreign tax authorities. Tax havens do not typically require residency or business presence for individuals and businesses to benefit from their tax policies. In some cases, international locations may also be identified as tax havens if they have specific tax laws.

MNCs intelligently use tax save, tax cuts, 0 tax, loopholes and secrecy to 'damage' India's revenues (whatever be the reason/s for that is known only to them !) and prevent the country from boosting its economy, confide Finance Ministry insiders.