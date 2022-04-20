MLS: Atlanta United part ways with coach Frank de Boer

New York: Major League Soccer (MLS) team Atlanta United has announced that the club and head coach Frank de Boer have mutually agreed to part ways. Besides, it also announced the departure of assistant coaches Orlando Trustfull and Bob de Klerk and video analyst Erwin Koenis.

"On behalf of Atlanta United, I would like to thank Frank for his leadership and commitment to the club," said Atlanta United President Darren Eales in a statement. "Under Frank's guidance, the club had a strong 2019 season in both MLS and international competition. After discussing it with Frank, the decision was reached mutually to part ways."

"In winning two trophies in his first season in charge, he will always be a part of the club's history, and with great appreciation and respect we wish him all the best in the future."

de Boer was announced as the club's second ever head coach on December 23, 2018, replacing Gerardo 'Tata' Martino. Under de Boer, Atlanta United finished the 2019 MLS Regular Season in second place in the Eastern Conference with an 18-12-4 record and won two trophies, the 2019 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup and the second-annual Campeones Cup.

He guided the club to a 2-0-0 record in 2020 before the MLS season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Atlanta United was then knocked out of the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando finishing 0-3-0.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I've had with Atlanta United," de Boer said. "Coaching in Major League Soccer and living in Atlanta has been a wonderful experience and a welcome new challenge. I will never forget the incredible supporters here in Atlanta, they are truly special."

Atlanta United will resume MLS competition following the conclusion of MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

