MLB World Series to be aired on Star Sports across India

New Delhi: Major League Baseball (MLB) and Star Sports on Tuesday announced a new multi-year broadcast agreement to air the games of 2020 and 2021 World Series live across India.

In addition to now holding the exclusive pay TV rights to the Fall Classic, Star Sports will also broadcast new baseball content created specifically for Indian audiences on a weekly basis. The broadcast agreement includes rights to regular season games in 2021. With this agreement, the 2020 World Series will be broadcast worldwide across 220 countries and territories, by 75 media partners in 15 languages.

"Star Sports is a sports broadcasting leader not only in India but throughout Asia," said Dominick Balsamo, MLB Senior Vice President, Global Media. "As we continue to develop the sport and work to grow MLB fandom in India, there is no better partner than Star Sports to showcase the athleticism, intensity and drama that will be on display at the World Series."

The three shows scheduled to run on Star during the 2021 season are MLB Weekly, MLB Extra and MLB's Best.

"We are excited to have baseball in our bouquet of international sports. The live telecast of World Series is a great opportunity for us to present this dynamic sport to the discerning premium audience of Star Sports Select," said a Star Sports spokesperson.

— IANS