MLAs, MPs Must Ensure Benefits Of Govt Schemes To All: UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday connected with all MPs and ministers in the state through video conferencing and appealed them to ensure that the common man standing on the last rung gets benefits of the state government's schemes.

He asked MPs and ministers to keep a watch in their respective areas so that the people do not face problems during lockdown.

Yogi interacted with Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Gen V K Singh, Santosh Gangwar, SP MP Reoti Raman Singh and BSP MP Ritesh Pandey.

Chief Minister Yogi also asked for suggestions on how to keep the crowd organized and also ensure social distancing when lockdown is lifted in a phased manner. Besides, the CM has given a call to the public to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal effectively at 9pm on Sunday.

The CM discussed with the MPs and ministers of the state about the situation when the lockdown is lifted. Interacting through video conferencing, the CM said that whenever the lockdown is lifted, the crowd will be on the streets and it is quite possible that the measures being undertaken for prevention and containment of Corona might get affected. For this, the CM has sought suggestions from MPs and ministers for a strategy after the lockdown is lifted.

He said suggestions from people's representatives would help our government to formulate strategies. He said that it would be decided only after the suggestions of where and how much relaxation should be given in the first phase. Suggestions have also been sought regarding which organizations would be given how much exemption.

The Chief Minister said that challenges would remain even after the lockdown is lifted. Thus, we need to prepare in advance for the situation to be under control after the lockdown is lifted. Making the public aware about social distancing and following it in public places should be our first priority, he said.

The CM appealed to all MPs and ministers to contribute Rs 1 crore from MP/MLA fund as well as one-month salary of MLAs in Uttar Pradesh Covid Care Fund. He said that BSP chief Mayawati has also appealed to her legislators to contribute to this fund. Discussing in detail the amount of money coming in the fund, CM said that this fund would be used to expand the health care system of the state.

He informed that this fund would help in expanding the capacity of medical colleges and district level hospitals. Money will be spent on the procurement and arrangement of ventilators, PPEs, isolation wards, testing lab at district level. He said that there is an effort to collect about Rs 1500 crore in this fund, so that necessary works can be expedited. Apart from this, he also called on the general population to contribute to this fund.

Apart from this, the CM said that about 3.50 lakh workers have come from different places to the state. They do not have ration cards nor they have bank accounts. Such people should also be identified and it should be ensured that they get ration cards and their bank accounts are opened. All the public representatives should cooperate for this work in every district, he added. UNI