MLA Raja Singh received a notice from Hyderabad police for a disparaging post

Hyderabad (The Hawk): T. Raja Singh, a suspended BJP MLA, has received a show-cause notice from Hyderabad police for allegedly breaking the terms set forth by the Telangana High Court last month by posting disparaging remarks on Facebook.

The contentious lawmaker has been questioned by the police on whether he can avoid being punished for breaking the High Court's conditions.

The MLA has been told by the inspector of the Mangalhat Police station to respond in two days.

The Preventive Detention (PD) Act was used against Raja Singh as a result of his repeated delivery of inflammatory and provocative comments, as stated in the notice.

The High Court had placed restrictions while overturning the police order using the PD Act.

The MLA was required by the High Court to comply with the prohibition of making inflammatory remarks against any religion or publishing offensive or offensive content on any social media site, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and YouTube.

However, according to the police, Raja Singh violated the high Court's order on December 6 by making an unpleasant post on Facebook that targeted a specific population.

Raja Singh's attorney Karuna Sagar, however, refuted claims that the MLA had broken any rules. He declared that a response to the show cause notice will be provided shortly. The notice was described by the attorney as a police power play.

On August 25, Raja Singh was imprisoned after Hyderabad police commissioner invoked the PD Act.

After persistent calls for his re-arrest for allegedly making disparaging remarks about the Prophet Mohammad, the police finally took the action.

Raja Singh, a rowdy sheeter at Mangalhat Police Station, is accused by the police of regularly making uproarious statements that drive a rift between communities and cause public disorder.

Since 2004, a total of 101 criminal cases have been filed against him. He committed 18 crimes against the community within the jurisdiction of various Hyderabad police stations.

The MLA, who the BJP had suspended for making disparaging remarks, had contested the police action. On November 9, the Telangana High Court ordered the MLA's freedom after overturning the police order citing the PD Act against him.

But the court established some guidelines. The MLA was instructed not to post any disrespectful or disparaging content on any social media sites or deliver any aggressive statements against any faith.

