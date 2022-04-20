MLA Ganesh Joshi, Minister Subodh Uniyal Distribute Ration To 145 Drivers

Dehradun (The Hawk): Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi and Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal distributed ration to 145 drivers and conductors of the Mahanagar City Bus Federation. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said that every person is fearful of Coronavirus. He said that we need to take a lesson and mend our ways and inculcate the habit of cleanliness. He congratulated MLA Ganesh Joshi for the exemplary social work during the Corona crisis. He said that MLA Joshi is helping people from his constituency as well as others. MLA Ganesh Joshi presented immunity kit to Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal. MLA Joshi informed that after request was recieved from the city bus drivers, ration kits were distributed to them. He said that ration is distributed daily in the Mussoorie Vidhan Sabha area by either him or the BJP activists. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was providing free ration to 80 crore people through beneficiary schemes, which was commendable.

Those present on the occasion were Corporator Bhupendra Kathait, BJP leader Pawan Chaudhary, Mahanagar City Bus Service President Vijay Vardhan Dandriyal, Secretary Pankaj Gupta, Manmohan Bisht, Raghuvir Singh Negi and Upendra Singh Rawat.