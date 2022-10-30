Mizoram: Petrol tanker fire kills 4, injures 18

Aizawl (The Hawk): An oil tanker explosion in Mizoram's Aizawl district resulted in at least four fatalities, including a woman, and 18 injuries, according to authorities.

According to C. Lalruaia, the superintendent of police for the Aizawl District, an oil tanker headed towards Champhai that was carrying more than 20,000 litres of gasoline was involved in an accident and caught fire on Saturday night close to the Tuirial airstrip.

Immediately following the disaster, locals, including the victims, tried to gather the gasoline seeping from the oil tanker.

"The oil fire left 13 people injured and four people dead. As they are admitted to various hospitals, the number of injured might be at least 18, and we are working to gather information "Lalruaia revealed over the phone to IANS.

Five of the injured are reportedly in critical condition at the Synod Hospital in Aizawl, according to a different police spokesman.

According to the official, the event resulted in damage to two bikes and a taxi.

