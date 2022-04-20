Mizoram reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl: Mizoram on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 4,040, an official said.

The five new cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Test and were reported from Aizawl district, he said.

All the patients aged between 25 and 62 were diagnosed with COVID-19 during contact tracing.

While four patients, including a staff nurse of Zoram Medical College (ZMC), have developed symptoms of COVID-19, one patient was asymptomatic, he said.

According to him, the number of active COVID-19 in the state now is 186, while 3,847 people have already recovered from the virus.

Mizoram has so far reported seven COVID-19 deaths, all from Aizawl district.

Of the total 4,040 COVID-19 cases, Aizawl district reported the highest cases at 2,675, which is 66.22 per cent of the total cases, followed by Lunglei district, which reported 351 cases.

Mizoram has tested 1,64,535 samples so far, including 299 samples on Sunday.

