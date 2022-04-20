    Menu
    Mizoram Man Held For Raping, Attempting To Murder 60-Year-Old Woman In North Goa

    April20/ 2022


    Panaji: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and attempting to kill a 60- year-old woman at Anjuna in North Goa, police said on Saturday.

    Lalrinnunnaj Lal Fakzuala, a native of Mizoram, was arrested for raping and trying to kill the 60-year-old woman at her home on Tuesday night, a police spokesperson said.

    The accused, who works as a waiter at a restaurant nearby, allegedly entered the woman's home, raped her and tried to smother her with a pillow, the official said.

    Other waiters, who were working at that time, heard some noises and rushed to help the victim and nabbed the accused, he added.

    A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Anjuna police station, the official added.

    ---PTI

