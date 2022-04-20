Mizoram Governor Sreedharan Pillai is a man with a mission

Thiruvananthapuram: P.S.Sreedharan Pillai, 66, who recently completed an year in office as Governor of Mizoram is on a mission mode and wears two 'hats', as he has two totally different tasks cut out.

Pillai was appointed the new Governor of Mizoram in October last year, when he was in his second term as the State BJP president and many thought, that post came a bit too early in his career, but in an year he has proved that while he is physically present in the Mizoram Raj Bhavan, his good relations, especially with the Christian community in his home state, are being made the best use of, as he is now become the strongest connect between the national leadership of the BJP and Christians in Kerala.

Pillai over the years while doubling up as a top-notch BJP state politician, was always a highly respected lawyer and was a master at handling criminal cases and he is also a prolific writer and has authored 120 books and his recent, " Oh, Mizoram " a collection of poems.

His latest visit to Thiruvananthapuram was for the release of his latest book "Justice for All, Prejudice to None" which will be released by his Kerala counterpart Arif Mohammed Khan by handing over it to Cardinal George Alencherry- Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, later in the day.

In a chat with IANS, Pillai opened up on his dual mission.

Q: It's been a year after you have become the Mizoram Governor and what are your impressions?

A: In the first three months, I visited all the districts of Mizoram and I will have to say that the state lacks infrastructure development, especially roads, agricultural operations and the health sector.It must not be forgotten that the North East as a whole which has 3.2 per cent of the national population gets 10 per cent of the budget.

Q: What is your plan of action ?

A: I have been observing things and now I am preparing a plan of action to be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will be done very soon.

Q: What are your main concerns ?

A: Roads have to be developed for speeding of development. Then comes the major issue of health, as the incidence of HIV, cancer and heart attack is very high. We really need good medical facilities and the need of the hour is an AIIMS. I've found out that 597 lives were lost after people suffered cardiac issues in the past one year for lack of immediate medical attention. Agriculture is another area where serious attention must be given.

Q: Coming to your relations with the Christian community in Kerala, is it true that they consider you very highly?

A: Laughs... I have just finished a meeting with Cardinal Alencherry and had lunch with him.

Q: How was your lunch with Alencherry?

A: ( Again laughs) They have raised very important issues to me and said they are very much concerned that 80 per cent of the funds for the minority community are going to one particular community and the entire Christian community [in Kerala] is getting just 20 per cent.

Q; What are their other big concerns?

A: They have said that the maximum number of young women from the Christian community in Kerala has joined the IS. They are also upset in the reservation pattern.

Q; What were you able to do?

A: I have presented all this before the Prime Minister and am sure there will be a follow up action to these concerns, as he is very much concerned.

Q: What are your future plans ?

A: I do not nurse any political ambitions, but I consider my legal profession very close to my heart and I have no qualms to return to my profession.

