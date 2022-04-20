Mixed Response To 'Bharat Bandh' In UP

Lucknow: The Bharat Bandh call on Wednesday had a mixed response in Uttar Pradesh. There were no reports of any violence from any part of the state.

The impact of the strike was marked by apprehensions of violence and a sizeable number of shops did not open in the morning. However, as the day wore on, shops opened though banks, BSNL employees, power employees and other trade unions boycotted work.

Banking services were severely hit and government banks downed their shutters though the private banks continued to function normally.

Police had been deployed in ample measure outside establishments whose employees were on strike. Public transport system however functioned normally.

Postal services were also affected as the employees joined in the strike.

Employees, who were on strike, shouted slogans against the government and in support of their demands.

Power employees staged demonstrations against privatization. The employees alleged that the government was pursuing anti-labour policies.

However, till afternoon, most of the roads in the state capital wore a deserted look as people remained indoors, mainly due to rainfall and dipping temperatures.

The strike call had a major impact on the coal sector in Mirzapur and Sonebhadra.

In some districts like Mau, anti-CAA protesters joined in the strike with posters and placards. --IANS