Mixed reaction to SC verdict on Article 370

Supreme Court's Article 370 Verdict Spurs Divergent Reactions: Political Leaders Express Mixed Sentiments, Public Life Remains Uninterrupted in J&K

Srinagar: The historic verdict by the Supreme Court on Article 370 and reorganisation of J&K on Monday evoked a mixed reaction among the politicians here.



Senior Congress leader and former ‘Sadr-e-Riyasat’ Dr. Karan Singh, who is the son of the last Dogra ruler of the state Maharaja Hari Singh, said, “I welcome the Supreme Court decision”.



Former chief minister and vice president of National Conference, Omar Abdullah reacted differently to the apex court verdict, “Disappointed but not disheartened. The struggle will continue. It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul. #WeShallOvercome #Article370,” Omar said on his X-post.



Mehbooba Mufti, president of Peoples Democratic Party and former chief minister said, “The people of J&K are not going to lose hope or give up. Our fight for honour and dignity will continue regardless. This isn’t the end of the road for us.”



Local BJP leaders have welcomed the decision saying that it vindicates the party’s stand of J&K’s total integration with the rest of the country.



Syed Altaf Bukhari told IANS, “I accept the honourable Supreme Court decision with a heavy heart. I am sure that our next generation of youth would not be now deceived by false and hollow assurances given to them by some politicians which left hundreds killed here.



“I am at the same time reassured that my decision to float a political party and meet the Prime Minister to get his assurances on jobs and land only for the locals is an achievement.



“I appeal to the Prime Minister to give some legal and constitutional shape to the assurances made that jobs and land would be available in J&K only to the locals.



“It could be given a constitutional shape by way of Article 371 or any other constitutional provision. Now that the suspense and uncertainty is over, I hope statehood would be restored very soon and Assembly elections held without any further delay.”



Sajad Gani Lone, president of People’s Conference said on his X-post, “The Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 is disappointing. Justice yet again eludes the people of J and K. Article 370 may have been legally obliterated but will always remain a part of our political aspirations.



“In the case of statehood the Supreme Court sidestepped even commenting on it, thus protecting the entire country from any future misuse, by citing precedence. Yet the same misuse was subtly endorsed in J & K. Let us hope at a future date Justice wakes up from its slumber of pretence”.



The common man here definitely awaited the Supreme Court verdict, but did not allow the outcome to affect his/her routine.



Offices worked normally, businesses functioned as usual, exams were conducted as per schedule and transport across the Valley plied as usual.

—IANS