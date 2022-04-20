Mitron song This Party Is Over Now gets an approval from Mumbai traffic police

Mumbai: The recently released anti-alchoholic party anthem 'This Party Is Over Now' by Yo Yo Honey Singh from the upcoming film 'Mitron', after creating noise on YouTube, now receives a thumbs up from the Mumbai traffic police.

The song featuring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra has turned out to be in instant chartbuster creating a rage amongst the audience.

While the youth is grooving to the funky beats and quirky lyrics of the song, the anti-alchoholic lyrics have pleased the Mumbai traffic police as well.

Jackky who plays the lead Jai in the film took to Twitter to share a video of a few traffic police singing the song as they create propagate 'Not to Drink and Drive'.

Jackky shared, "This is one party anthem that even the @MumbaiPolice approves of! #Mitron @asliyoyo @Kritika_Kamra @Abundantia_Ent @sonymusicindia @RdmMedia".Starring Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi, Shivam Parekh and Neeraj Sood, Mitron promises to be a hilarious roller coaster ride.

Mitron, Nitin Kakkar's next directorial after the critically acclaimed 'Filmistaan', is slated to release on September 14th, 2018. It is produced by Abundantia Entertainment.