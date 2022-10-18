Mithun is a part of the new core committee for the Bengal BJP

Kolkata (The Hawk): On Monday, the BJP's West Bengal chapter announced a change to its core committee with the addition of megastar Mithun Chakraborty.

The core committee now has 24 leaders in it, making it the largest core committee the party has ever had in the state.

Rupa Ganguly, another actor-turned-politician and former Rajya Sabha member, hasn't been given a spot on the new core committee, though.

The party's in-charge for West Bengal, Sunil Bansal, as well as central observers for the state, Mangal Pande, Amit Malviya, and Asha Lakra, are included in the 24-member committee as permanent invitees.

Another actor-turned-politician and Lok Sabha MP, Locket Chatterjee, has been assigned leadership of the state BJP's women's section. Similar to this, party MLA and former fashion designer Agnimitra Paul has been assigned the role of observer of the state chapter of the party's youth wing.

Other members of the core committee are Sukanta Majumdar, the state BJP president, Dilip Ghosh, and Suvendu Adhikari, the head of the opposition.

Just before the 2021 Assembly elections, Mithun Chakraborty switched to the BJP. At that time, he was also very busy in his campaigning.

But following the elections, he took a break and explained the low-key event as being caused by health issues. However, he has started acting again over the past few months. The actor is anticipated to take on a larger role in the Bengali party now that he has been added to the core committee.

(Inputs from Agencies)