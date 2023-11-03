Mitchell Marsh ruled out of ICC Cricket World Cup indefinitely due to personal reasons

New Delhi [India]: In a big blow for Australia, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup indefinitely as he has returned home due to personal reasons.

As per ICC, Marsh flew home from India on Thursday due to personal reasons and there is no certainty that he will return to the subcontinent for the remainder of the tournament as it heads towards knockout stages.

"A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed," Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement.

Aussies have already lost the services of their star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the match against England on Saturday after he injured himself on the golf course, suffering a concussion after falling off the Golf cart. On top of it, the absence of hard-hitting Marsh is a big blow for Australians as they look to seal their place in the semifinals.

Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green will be in contention to replace Maxwell and Marsh for the match against arch-rivals England while spinner Tanveer Sangha is travelling with team as a reserve.

Australia have the option to replace Marsh if he misses rest of the tournament, but all replacements are to be approved by the Event Technical Committee.

Marsh has a total of 225 runs at an average of above 37 and two wickets to his name at the World Cup thus far, with his best effort with the bat coming against Pakistan in Bengaluru when he smashed a brilliant 121. He also has smashed a fifty against Sri Lanka.

Australia are scheduled to play England on November 4 and Bangladesh on Nov 11 in their last two league games.

—ANI