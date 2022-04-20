Mission 2019: Modi To Visit Rae Bareli Today

Rae Bareli: Following the dismal defeat in the Vidhan Sabha polls of three states and getting relief from the Supreme Court over the Rafale issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now try to 'breach' this Congress bastion by announcing developmental projects worth crores of rupees in his rally here on Sunday.

Official sources on Saturday here said that in his short, one-day visit on December 16, the Prime Minister will conduct an inspection of the Modern Rail Coach Factory, Lalganj and will later address a public meeting (Jansabha).

The visit to this district is being considered very significant for the party as far as the upcoming General elections are concerned. After handling the top job of the Prime Minister of the country for four-and-half years, this will be the PM's first visit to United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Ms Sonia Gandhi's constituency. Party sources said that the PM will set the tone for 'Mission 2019' with a new perspective, while aiming at breaching this Congress stronghold through a developmental agenda. This will be PM Modi's first 'Jansabha' after tables turned in favour of the Congress in the Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and getting a green signal from the top court on the Rafale deal issue. Heavy security arrangements have been put in place for the visit of the Prime Minister and security forces have been called in from other places. Additional Superintendent of Police of Dalmau, Sadar, Solan and Mahrajganj have been given the responsibility of keeping the security and surveillance measures intact. 16 commandents, 25 Additional Superintendent of Police, 50 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) will be a part of the massive security force that will be deployed at the time of PM Modi's Rai Bareli visit.

Apart from this, 12 company PACs and six fire tenders will be present for dealing with any untoward incident.

Sources said that snipers will be present in the high rise buildings, while CCTV cameras and drones will be used for crowd control and keeping an eye on uncouth elements. BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey claimed that a crowd of over three lakh people will be present in the rally. Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had overseen the arrangements of the proposed December 16 rally, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, he also had a meeting with railway officials in the rail coach auditorium. Important directives were also given to district officials of the party in a meeting at the auditorium.

Sources said that PM Modi is expected to announce projects worth 1100 crores to the people of the district. A major part of this amount will go the advance rail coach factory. Meanwhile, District president Mahendra Nath Pandey, Chief Secretary and in charge of rally MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak and other BJP leaders conducted an inspection of the venue of the 'Jansabha' and visited the factory. PM Modi had earlier addressed a rally in Amethi with a slogan of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas' in 2014 but had not visited Rae Bareli. Three Air Force helicopters conducted a trial landing on Friday before the PM's visit to the Rail Coach factory situated in Lalganj and the place of his rally. UNI Mission 2019: Modi To Visit Rae Bareli Today