Mission 2019: BJP Flags Off 'Padyatra' In UP

Lucknow: In the run up to the 2019 General Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday kicked off its 'Kamal Sandesh Pad Yatra' in all the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

After the 'Kamal Sandesh Bike rally', the padyatra with a slogan 'First we moved to the villages, now we move on foot' for the 'Padyatra' is being organised to attract voters. On Saturday, Senior party leaders including ministers, organisation members participated in this padyatra to aware people about the achievements of the Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, party sources said. In Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Information Minister Neelkanth Tiwari led the Padyatra. In the state capital, a document titled 'Lucknow heading towards world-class infrastructure' encompassing the efforts undertaken for the city's development by Lucknow MP and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also be distributed in the public, apart from the information related to the state and central schemes. The document will contain details and information about different schemes and plans for the city's development. In Meerut, a meeting was also held in the Shastrinagar pavilion in the city about the preparations of the 'Kamal' message. The members participating in the 'yatra' will meet the commoners by visiting their homes. The main aim of the 'padyatra' will be to unite the party workers and raise awareness about the schemes especially in the rural areas. The members for each Vidhan Sabha will leave for their respective areas and will get in touch with the common people. The members of the Padyatra, have to complete the task till December 15, sources said. Lucknow city BJP president Mukesh Sharma said that before starting the 'Padyatra', a cleanliness drive was carried out on all the starting points of the 'yatra' in the state capital. UNI