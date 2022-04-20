Missing Soldier Of Bijnor Found Dead In Jhelum River In Jammu

Chandpur (The Hawk): A 23 year old missing soldier of Jat Regiment named Auficer Singh, posted in Uri Sector of Jammu was found dead in the Jhelum River on Wednesday. The deceased was the resident of Bakaina village, PS Chandpur of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor District. The body of the soldier is being awaited in the village yet. As soon as the family members were informed about the sacrifice of Auficer Singh, the whole village shocked.

Mr Surendra Singh, the father of the deceased said that his son was suddenly missed on June 04 when he was on duty. Since then he was being searched by the army authorities. On June 5, he was reported missing from authorities. Since then, the family was upset. On Wednesday, there was chaos in the family on the information that the Auficer's corpse was found in the Jhelum River in Jammu. His father further said that he was recruited in Jat Regiment in 2016 and having completed his training in Bareilly, he was posted in Uri Sector of the Border. The deceased has one brother and three sisters. He was married only one year ago. The younger brother of the soldier was also enrolled in the Jat Regiment Army after getting inspiration from his elder brother.

According to Police sources, the dead body of the soldier may reach his village late in the night on Friday.