Missing Posters Resurface In UP; This Time Its PM

Varanasi: Politics of 'missing posters' is gaining ground in Uttar Pradesh as after Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi's pictures, now posters of missing Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced in his constituency. The posters, which cropped up yesterday, carried a picture of the Prime Minister saying, "Varanasi MP Narendra Modi has been missing from his own constituency". The poster also carries a sarcastic message which read, "Jaane Vo Kaun Sa Desh Jahan Tum Chale Gaye (Nobody knows what country you have gone away). The poster adds that the last time, the MP was seen on March 4 to 6, 2017, when he came to seek vote for BJP candidates in the Assembly elections, but he went missing soon after. If his whereabouts were not known, then, the people of Kashi would be forced to file an FIR. Who was behind these posters was not known. However, local administration and police have removed all the posters overnight. The Prime Minister had come to his constituency last time in March when he stayed there for three days during the UP assembly elections. However, he is scheduled to visit Varanasi on September 1 next. Earlier this month, the missing posters of Mr Rahul Gandhi was found in his Amethi Parliamentary constituency while that of Ms Sonia Gandhi missing posters were pasted on the eve of the Independence Day. UNI