Missiles hit school, hospital in Syrian border town, 14 dead

Amman: At least 14 civilians were killed when missiles hit a children's hospital, a school and other locations in the rebel-held Syrian town of Azaz near the Turkish border on Monday, a medic and two residents said. They said at least five missiles hit the hospital in the town centre and a nearby school where refugees fleeing a major Syrian army offensive were sheltering. A resident said a refugee shelter south of the town was also hit by bombs dropped by jets believed to be Russian.