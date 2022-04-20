Miss World Australia finalist, Elyse Miller-Kennedy, 17, dies after horrific head-on collision

Miss World Australia finalist, 17-year-old Elyse Miller-Kennedy died yesterday in Townsville after she was critically injured in a car accident last week. The Stephen's Catholic College student suffered extensive injuries following a head-on collision in Dimbulah on August 3.�The two French occupants of the other vehicle involved were also hospitalised. Family friend Katrina Potter, shared the sad news on the My Cause�page,�set up to support Ms Miller-Kennedy's family. "We are absolutely devastated to announce 'Elyse Miller-Kennedy' passed away yesterday afternoon at Townsville Hospital Intensive Care Unit, surrounded by beloved family and friends after losing her week long battle to live after a tragic head on collision," Ms Potter wrote. "Elyse will always be a shining light in the hearts of Far North Queensland," she continued, "known for her caring nature, love of her family and incredible natural inner and outer beauty." Ms Potter noted that the model and year 12 student's family were humbled by the support and generosity shown to them since her accident on Wednesday 3 August.�Members of the local community had rallied around the family, stepping in to help run their Dimbulah farm while they remained at Ms-Kennedy-Miller's side. "We would like everyone to remember Elyse's inner beauty," Ms Potter wrote, "the warmth she showed to all, her humbleness during her journey throughout her larger than life experiences and of course the generous sweet soul and friend she was to so many." Ms Potter�also�asked for privacy on behalf of the Miller family. "We thank you all for giving the Miller �Kennedy family the respect and privacy they need to mourn the loss of their little girl," she said. The much-loved Dimbulah local was a finalist in the Miss World Australia pageant in July. Variety Australia, the pageant's fundraising partner, paid tribute to Ms Miller-Kennedy in a post to their Facebook page. "We are absolutely devastated to hear the tragic news that Miss World Australia contestant, Elyse Miller-Kennedy passed away yesterday afternoon after a car accident on Wednesday 3rd August," the post reads. "Elyse will always be remembered for her beautiful soul, charismatic charm and kind heart. Our thoughts are with her family and friends." BLAK model management, who represented Ms Miller-Kenned, also paid tribute to the girl they called an "Earth Angel." The�17-year-old had only received her driver's licence five weeks before the crash, reports the�Cairns Post. However, police were adamant that the accident was not the young woman's fault. "The investigations clearly show Elyse was a completely innocent party in this tragedy," said Cairns Forensic Crash investigator Scott Ezard. Police are calling for witnesses of the crash to come forward. �essentialkids.com.au