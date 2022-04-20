Miss Teen Diva 2021 In October: Says Nikhil Anand

New Delhi: Miss Teen Diva, the biggest national pageant for teen girls of India is all set to be held in October, 2021. The grand finale of the event shall be held in New Delhi, India. The winners of the pageant will be Crowned as Miss Teen India International, Miss Teen India Universe and Miss Teen India Multinational. The winners will represent India at Miss Teen International, Miss Teen Universe and Miss Teen Multinational respectively.

Miss Teen Diva 2020 was conducted in January 2021 where Rashi Parasrampuria, Wachi Pareek, Aishwarya Vinu Nair and Sayali Ayre emerged as the winners. They will be representing India at the international pageants in 2021.

The applications for Miss Teen Diva 2021 is open on their official website. The auditions for Miss Teen Diva 2021 shall be conducted online due to the ongoing pandemic. Miss Teen Diva 2021 finalists will have the training for more than 2 months which shall be conducted online. The Elite panel of trainers will be Ritika Ramtri, Lu Sierra, RL Lacanienta and others.

Miss Teen Diva 2021 will be held in Jaipur and Delhi both. The initial days of the pageant will be held in Jaipur and then contestants shall be brought to New Delhi for the Preliminary Competition, National Costume Competition, Talent Round and the Grand Finale. Shamkhan A will continue to be the Show Director. Miss Multinational India Tanvi Malhara will be seen as one of the hosts of the show. Miss Teen International 2019, Aayushi Dholakia will also be seen hosting few of the elements of the competition.

Nikhil Anand, the chairman of Glamanand Group said that, "Miss Teen Diva 2020 was a great success and it set the standards of the teen pageant in India quite high. We are expecting the pandemic situation to be settled by October and we can have the pageant peacefully and with many more audiences. Unlike 2020, Miss Teen Diva will continue to support the education for underprivileged. Miss Teen Diva 2021 will also have the environmental programmes, tree plantation activities held in association with Act Now." —ANI