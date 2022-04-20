Miss Shahin Qamar Qualfies NET With 98.56 Percent Marks

Chandpur (Bijnor): Miss Shahin Qamar, the promising daughter of Mr Raish Ahmad, the resident of Chandpur, distt Bijnor, passed National Eligibility Test 2019 securing 98.56 percent marks in English Subject. The NET was organized under the skilled directions of UGC, New Delhi on 6th December 2019 at national level. Miss Qamar is working as a lecturer in English department of Gulab Singh Hindu PG College Chandpur. Last year she was honoured with 'Ideal English Teacher Award 2018' for her excellent teaching by U.P. English Scholars Association. She credited her success to her parents, teachers and her colleague Mr Sajjad Ali Zaidi.



