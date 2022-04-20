Miss Diva 2016: Roshmitha Harimurthy crowned the winner, will now represent India at Miss Universe 2017!

Roshmitha Harimurthy has finally emerged as the winner by beating 13 different contestants. She will now face the international beauties at Miss Universe competition 2017. The wait is finally over and we have got our very own Miss Diva 2016 who will represent India on the International level. �Roshmitha Harimurthy from Bangalore�has emerged as the final winner by defeating her fellow�contestants. Congratulations! Srinidhi Ramesh Shetty has been titled the first runner up and Ardhana Burgohain has been titled the second runner up.The journey that started with 16 girls chosen from all over the country ended with the Top 13. The chosen girls were literally grilled for every single thing right from the body postures to their table manners. The lucky 13 then competed amongst themselves to emerge as the final winner who will get to represent India at the Miss Universe competition 2017. Last year�s winner Urvashi Rautel�a was a bit unlucky since she couldn�t even enter the semi final round and the actress was left hugely disappointed. However this year, the choice has been made with stricter norms and we are sure Roshmitha has all the abilities to bring home the much desired crown. The judge panel for this competition included�actors Arjun Rampal, Abhay Deol and Aditi Rao Hydari and designer Gaurav Gupta. Ex Miss Universe winner Lara Dutta Bhupathi hosted the show and her presence was a good source of motivation for these gorgeous contestants. The outfits for the finale were designed by Gaurav Gupta and�Karn Malhotra, the sub-contest ceremony designer. The divas looked stunning throughout the ceremony and we can figure out what a tough job it would have been for the judges to select the top 3 out of 13. The journey for the winners doesn�t end here and infact it has just begun. These beauties will now be trained to represent India at Miss Universe 2017 and this training shall be a stricter one than before. They will be groomed keeping in mind the international standards and the hard work which they will have to put in will literally be doubled. So all the best girls and get home the coveted crown this time.