Miss Asia Akanksha Singh completes non-stop 12-hour treadmill walk/run for 60 km

"Doing my bit to promote mental well-being in the society"- Akanksha

Dehradun (The Hawk): Doon's Akanksha Singh, who was titled as the 3rd runners up at Miss Asia 2017, completed her 12-hour non-stop treadmill walk/run today. She covered a total distance of 60 kilometres during her 12-hour challenge. She attempted this unique feat of hers to support mental health awareness.



Commencing with her walk/run, Akanksha stepped on the treadmill at 9 in the morning. She walked and ran continuously for 12 hours before concluding the challenge at 9 in the evening. She undertook this initiative at Transformers Gym in Banjarawala.



Behind attempting this feat, Akanksha gave credits to her sister and trainer Apeksha Pundir, who arduously trained her for this initiative. She also thanked her mother Santosh Pundir, father Bhanwar Singh Pundir, and brothers Anubhav & Prabhat Pundir for being a constant support in this endeavour.



























On sharing her experience about the 12-hour treadmill walk/run, Akanksha said, "It was an unreal 12-hour-long experience as it exceeded all my expectations. I was so excited and nervous at the same time and had so many emotions while on the treadmill. Along with my parents, so many people came forward to watch and support me via social media live platforms, which motivated me to push myself hard to complete this challenge."

Giving an insight on her initiative, Akanksha said, "In today's world, one should have good mental health to achieve good physical health. Mental health has become a major growing problem in the world, and India is not far behind. Issues such as anxiety and depression have become way too common over time, especially among youngsters."

Adding further, she said, "My family has also suffered in this regard as my mother, was diagnosed with clinical depression. My father, worked very hard to support my mother in her journey of battling depression. I always wanted to do something to spread mental health awareness, and I hope that this initiative of mine will do the needful!"

Speaking on the occasion, Akanksha's mother, Santosh Pundir said, "I am proud of my daughter for having the strength and determination to complete this walk. I've been through a worse phase in my life battling with clinical depression. Initially, nobody in our family knew what I was going through, as there is no awareness regarding mental health in our society. I wish that this ill mindset of society changes and mental health isn't a taboo anymore."

Akanksha Singh is a Mumbai-based professional model, actor and fitness enthusiast. She was born and brought up in her hometown Dehradun. She was titled 3rd runners up of the beauty pageant Miss Asia Award India 2017 held in South Korea. She will be starring in an upcoming Telugu film titled 'Nedeviduthala' scheduled to release in June this year.