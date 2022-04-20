Miscreants Loot Rs 15 Lakh From Syndicate Bank

Baghpat: Unidentified masked miscreants on Monday robbed a bank manager of the Syndicate Bank of Rs 15 lakh at gunpoint in Chaprauli area of this district in Uttar Pradesh.

Police sources here said that three motorcycle-borne offenders entered the Syndicate Bank branch, situated in Tugana village of Chaprauli area at around 1415 hrs and took Branch Manager Harmendar Singh and fourth class employee Bhudev into their custody.

They snatched the lock-up keys from the bank employees and looted around Rs 15 lakh. Sources said that before committing the crime, the miscreants took out the DVR of the CCTV.

The employees contacted police, after the criminals fled from the spot. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramanand Kushwaha and police force of other outposts also reached the spot and started a lookout for the accused. The Bank Manager has registered a case in this connection and further investigation was underway, the sources added. UNI