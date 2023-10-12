    Menu
    Miscreants loot petrol pump at gunpoint in Delhi's Mundka

    Pankaj Sharma
    October12/ 2023
    New Delhi: In a shocking incident, masked miscreants looted a petrol pump at gunpoint in the Mundka area of New Delhi, late on Tuesday night.
    In the CCTV footage confirmed by police, about half a dozen miscreants committed the crime.

    The CCTV footage of the incident is now circulating on social media.

    An employee of the petrol pump was injured after the miscreants hit him with a pistol butt.
    The miscreants came on two bikes and asked a petrol pump employee to fill the tank of the bike while the other person took out a pistol and pointed it at the employee. He then hit him on his head with the pistol butt.

    They looted 10-12 thousand rupees from the employees.
    During the incident, the criminals also fired two rounds.

    —ANI

