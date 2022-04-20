Miscreants Flee With ATM Machine In UP

Kaushambi: Unidentified miscreants stole an ATM machine carrying Rs 12 lakhs and fled the spot in the Saini area of this district in Uttar Pradesh.

A report was filed by the police in this matter on Monday.

Police said an ATM booth machine had been installed near Bank Of Baroda in the Gulami Pur Bazar situated at the Allahabad-Kanpur national road.

Unidentified miscreants took away the machine, which had Rs 12 lakh in it on Sunday night and after taking out the money near Sayyad Rajegaon, three kilometers away, they disposed off the machine outside the village.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated investigation after securing the CCTV footage.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta said a case has been registered against unidentified miscreants and four police teams have been formed which will help in solving the case soon. As per sources, Mohabbatpur Paisa's Station In-charge has been attached to police lines on charges of dereliction of duty as he was on duty on road checking on Sunday night. UNI