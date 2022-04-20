Mirzapur Primary School Case: Apna Dal Demands High Level Probe In Matter

Lucknow: Apna Dal, an ally of the BJP has demanded the high level probe into the incident of a primary school in Mirzapur district serving salt and nothing else with chapattis to its pupils as the midday meal for the past two years.

Ashish Patel, MLC is the national president of the party while his wife Anupriya Patel is the MP from Mirzapur. She was the union minister of state in the previous Narendra Modi government.

Videos of the children sitting in rows, eating chapattis with salt, were uploaded on social media and were beamed by local television channels on Friday. A few staff members at Siyur Primary School at village Hinauta in Mirzapur. The recommended midday meal menu at primary and upper primary schools in the state is rice and/or chapattis, dal, green vegetables and milk or fruits.

The Apna dal leader, in a letter to the CM on Saturday said that this irregularity was going on in the school for last several years and the district administration and the Basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) was responsible for the serious irregularity affecting the children. He demanded action against the BSA out of the district alleging "free and fair probe was not possible until the BSA is not removed''. He said many of the children have been quoted in the media as saying that this had been their regular midday fare at the school since 2017 and that they and their parents had given up hope of it to ever changing. Several people were suspended after chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked the district magistrate of Mirzapur to probe the matter. The suspended include the headmaster-in-charge Murari Lal, Arvind Kumar Tripathi, coordinator for the midday meal scheme in the Roshnahar nyaya panchayat, under which the school falls, and Brijendra Singh, assistant basic education officer. The BSA has also been served a notice to explain the lapse. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, posted one of the videos on Friday and tweeted in Hindi: "This is how the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh runs the state. Government welfare is worsening day by day. This kind of behaviour with children is condemnable." Former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav described the state government as "insensitive". UNI