Mirzapur 2 and A Suitable Boy: Rasika Dugal has 2 mega releases lined up on same day

Mumbai: Actress Rasika Dugal is super excited, what with two of her most hyped projects scheduled to release digitally on the same day.

Rasika will be seen in the anticipated shows "Mirzapur 2" and "A Suitable Boy". Both the series will drop on October 23.

"I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to be part of two shows releasing on the same day -- of different genres and on different platforms, and for me as an actor, two completely different characters," Rasika said.

"I loved re-visiting Beena Tripathi in 'Mirzapur' season two and loved discovering Savita Mehra in 'A Suitable Boy', both in a matter of a few months. 'Mirzapur' already has a loyal following and I am sure 'A Suitable Boy' will charm many, too. I look forward to the audience response to both the shows, and to Beena and Savita, too. Here's to the abundance, variety, and quality of work on streaming platforms," she added.

"Mirzapur" season one ended with the death of two important characters -- Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar) -- and the upcoming season is all about revenge. Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi) will lock horns with Kaleen Bhaiya and his son Munna Tripathi( Divyendu Sharma).

"A Suitable Boy" by Mira Nair is a screen adaptation of the Vikram Seth classic of the same name. Set in India of 1951, the series traces the journey of Lata, a passionate literature student, and her meddling mother who wishes to choose her husband. The story takes the audience on a journey with Lata as she explores the excitement of romance and heartache, as three different men try to win her heart.

Rasika will be seen essaying the role of Savita Mehra Kapoor, whose marriage kicks in a turn of events among four families.

