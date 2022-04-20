Mirabai Chanu's training program in united states sanctioned by SAI

New Delhi: The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sanctioned weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's proposal of Rs 40 lakhs for a two-month overseas training program in Kansas, US along with her coach and physiotherapist, as well as her rehabilitation for a long standing injury that she had been carrying.

The decision was made at a virtual meeting which took place on Monday to discuss financial proposals of over Rs. 1.5 crores of athletes in six sports shooting, badminton, boxing, para sports, weightlifting and hockey who are part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), as per a SAI statement.

The committee also sanctioned the proposals of shooters Anjum Moudgil and Mairaj Ahmad Khan for their equipment and training requirements. The panel also ratified the three month overseas training program (effective from September 7) of boxer Vikas Krishan along with his personal coach Ron Simms Jr. in US.

It also sanctioned the participation of three badminton players -- Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen -- in the Danish Open Super 750. Further, it also sanctioned Sen's training in Denmark and participation in the SaarLorLux Open.

The committee also sanctioned the proposal of the men's hockey team to appoint physiotherapist RB Kannan for an initial period of three months after the departure of the foreign physio David McDonald. The panel also sanctioned the coaching fees of Sharad Kumar's coach Yevhen Nikitin till the Tokyo Paralympics for a period of one year.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "We are completely focussed on providing the best facilities to our Olympic-bound athletes."

"It was felt by the experts on the committee that Mirabai can get the best rehabilitation program in the US along with training, and therefore her coach and physio are also accompanying her. I am sure this exposure will help her greatly in her Olympic preparation," he added.

—IANS