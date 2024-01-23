Mira Road clashes: Bulldozer response to Mumbai Ram Mandir rally violence

Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal Constructions in Mira Road Following Violent Clashes Over Ram Mandir Rally.

Mumbai: Following the clashes, during a Ram Mandir rally in Mumbais Mira Road the municipal authorities have taken action by using bulldozers to address illegal constructions. These clashes occurred a day before the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and tensions escalated between two communities.



According to media reports the bulldozers were deployed specifically to target constructions in Mira Road, where the violence had erupted. The clashes started when a celebratory rally in honor of the Ram Mandir was reportedly attacked with stones. As a result 13 individuals have been apprehended for their involvement in these clashes.



The municipal intervention is aimed at restoring order and dealing with the consequences of this violence. This demonstrates a response, from the authorities to ensure peace is maintained in the area.