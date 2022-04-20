Mira Rajput to sizzle with Shahid Kapoor on �Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Reloaded�?

Mumbai: Newly wedded couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are certainly enjoying their honeymoon period! However, the two are yet to fly for their honeymoon, which may be scheduled in the months to come. Shahid-Mira's Mumbai reception a starry affair Related Gallery Shahid-Mira's Mumbai reception a starry affair Inside pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's wedding ceremony! Related Gallery Inside pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's wedding ceremony! Shahid Kapoor in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' reloaded Related Gallery Shahid Kapoor in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' reloaded Soon after Shahid entered matrimony with Mira in Gurgaon on 7 July, he got tied up with his �Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa reloaded� commitment. The actor, who has made his presence felt on the small screen as a judge for the first time, will soon have his wife on the show, reports suggest. Buzz has it that Mrs Shahid Kapoor will make an appearance on the show soon! Interestingly, the love struck duo had an arranged marriage! It will indeed be interesting to see their chemistry! Are Shahid�s fans ready? DNA