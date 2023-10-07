Mira Rajput's reaction to Shahid's latest pics leaves fans in awe

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Shahid Kapoor on Friday set the internet on fire with his latest pictures in his new haircut.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid dropped a string of images in a black outfit.

He donned a black vest coat with matching pants. He can be seen holding a matching blazer in his hand. He also spotted dark sunglasses in a few pictures.

"Kaala SHA kaala," Shahid captioned the pics.

The photos not only stole fans' attention but also garnered praise from wife Mira Rajput Kapoor.

She dropped a comment on the post that read, "Can you not look this hot..."

That's not all.

Mira also shared Shahid's pictures on her Instagram Story and wrote, "I need this guy in my life."

Shahid's step brother Ishaan Khatter also dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema.

In the coming months, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which will hit the theatres on February 9, 2024.

Currently, Shahid is in Doha for an event 'Entertainer No.1', where he performed along with Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan among others.

—ANI