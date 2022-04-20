Minors fined for using forged travel pass

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Two minors forged an ''authorisation letter'', imitating the signatures of former Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate B. N. Singh, to travel during the lockdown.

The boys were caught, fined and their motorbike was seized by the Meerut police.

The incident occurred near the Raiwala Crossing here when the two minors tried to pass through a barricade.

Mandi police station in-charge, Aadesh Tyagi, said, "From a distance, the letter appeared like a pass with appropriate signatures, but the format looked a bit different from the regular permits issued to essential services-designated vehicles. A closer look revealed the forgery."

--IANS