Minors Assaulted By Teacher In Delhi, Accused Absconding

New Delhi: Two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by a teacher in a Government School in Delhi's Dwarka, an official said on Saturday.

The official said that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused.

According to police, on Thursday one minor girl (11) came to Dwarka South police station along with her parents and gave her written complaint wherein she stated that she is a student of a government school in Dwarka and a teacher named Amit touched her on her back and shoulder in an inappropriate way.

"The child was provided necessary counseling and a case under section 354A of the Indian Penal Code and 10 POCSO Act was registered," said M Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

"Another complaint of similar nature was also received on Friday against the accused and a case under POCSO Act has been registered on that complaint also. Efforts are being made to arrest the teacher," the DCP added.—IANS