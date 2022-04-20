Minorities Should Be Left Alone In Ram Temple Mahasangram: Azam Khan

Rampur: Controversial Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohammad Azam Khan, who had demanded that the Lord Ram's statue be taller than the Statue of Unity, has now alleged that the efforts were underway for a blood bath over the Ram temple issue.

Without taking direct names of the organisation or the political parties, Mr Khan also said that the political outfits should not drag the minorities in the controversy as it would have impact them adversely. He said that the call given by the saints and sadhus for the construction was the Ram temple what they call as ' Mahasangram' or bloodbath, is a move to divert the attention of the people from the real issues. "The entire world is facing financial problems and if anything happens over the Ram temple, then India will have to bear the brunt," he said.

The SP leader was reacting on the call given by the saints in New Delhi for a Ram temple. He was speaking to media at Mohammad Ali Jauhar university campus here on Sunday evening.

Mr Khan, however, said that the RSS has issued an advisory that Supreme court should give its verdict in favour of the majority community. "The Mahasangram has divided the society as Pandavs and Kauravs but the majority community will have to decide who are the Pandavs and Kauravs. But it is my appeal that the minority community be left alone and not be dragged in the controversy," he said. "The Mahasangram which commenced in 1992, was not started by the Muslims and they have never opposed to the Ram temple. But raking up the issue just before the elections could backfire on the BJP," he said. The former Minister also urged the political leaders out of Uttar Pradesh not to get involved in the controversy over Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi or Krishna Janam Bhumi, Mathura as it was the matter of the state. Earlier, the leader had demanded that the Ram statue in Ayodhya, for which chief minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation on Tuesday, should be taller than the Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel in Gujarat, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. UNI