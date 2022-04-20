Minor Ups & Downs In Daily Covid Cases In U’khand, One More Death Added

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 2, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,42,198 on Monday at 7.00 PM as 37 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,224 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 574. The state's toll rose to 7,363 as one more ‘backlog’ death was added to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Deaths reported from previous date added in cumulative figure. These deaths were reflected in district reports/daily bulletin, but not submitted timely to State COVID-19 Control Room). The number of those migrated out of State remained the same i e 6,037 for the sixth day running. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 71. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State slightly rose to 95.92%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.36%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% eleven days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.16% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.34%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.08% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 9 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar and Almora followed with 6 and 5 respectively. That apart, 3 cases each were detected in Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal and Pithoragarh, 2 Chamoli, 1 each in Bageshwar, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Champawat and Tehri Garhwal.