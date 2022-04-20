Minor son of corona patient tests positive in Lucknow

Lucknow: A two-and-a-half-years-old son of a woman doctor from Canada, who was the first coronavirus positive patient in Lucknow, has now tested positive for the deadly virus.

It is the first case in the state capital wherein a child has tested positive.

The child has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) here.

The woman doctor, who arrived in Lucknow on March 8, had tested positive but recovered and was discharged from the KGMU.

Though her husband tested negative, her in-laws also tested positive and are now under treatment at the Civil Hospital. The family has now been come to be known as 'corona family' among many city residents.

–IANS